Official US Trailer for François Ozon's WWI Romantic Drama 'Frantz'

"What would the truth bring?" "Only more pain." Music Box Films has released a new official US trailer for the indie film Frantz, the latest film from prolific French director François Ozon. This played at the Venice and Telluride Film Festival last fall to very positive reviews, and it also played at the Sundance Film Festival this January. Frantz is set after WWI, but before WWII, in Germany with a story about two people who connect after the first Great War. French actor Pierre Niney, star of the biopic Yves Saint Laurent, plays the French man who comes to a small German town and places flowers on the grave of a deceased man named Frantz. There he meets Frantz's widow Anna, played by German actress Paula Beer. Also starring Ernst Stötzner, Marie Gruber, Johann von Bülow, Anton von Lucke & Cyrielle Clair. See below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Francois Ozon's Frantz, direct from MBF's YouTube:

Set in Germany and France in the immediate aftermath of the First World War, (1914-1918), Frantz recalls the mourning period that follows great national tragedies as seen through the eyes of the war's "lost generation": Anna (Paula Beer), a bereft young German woman whose fiance, Frantz, was killed during trench warfare, and Adrien (Pierre Niney), a French veteran of the war who shows up mysteriously in her town, placing flowers on Frantz's grave. Adrien's presence is met with resistance by the small community still reeling from Germany’s defeat, yet Anna gradually gets closer to the handsome and melancholy young man, as she learns of his deep friendship with Frantz, conjured up in evocative flashbacks. Frantz is directed by French filmmaker François Ozon, of the films Swimming Pool, Angel, Jeune & jolie, Ricky, Potiche, and Dans la maison previously. The screenplay is by Ozon along with Philippe Piazzo. It's a remake of Ernst Lubitsch's 1932 film Broken Lullaby. Music Box opens Frantz in US theaters starting March 15th.