Official US Trailer for Hong Sang-soo's 'On the Beach at Night Alone'

"How old are you really? Are you back for good?" The Cinema Guild has released an official US trailer for the latest film from prolific Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, titled On the Beach at Night Alone. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where actress Kim Min-hee won the Silver Bear for Best Actress. It also played at the Los Angeles, Melbourne, Zurich, New York and London Film Festivals. "Art imitates life in this quietly devastating masterpiece" about an actress who wanders around a seaside town, thinking about her relationship with a married man. The film stars Kim Min-hee, Seo Younghwa, Jung Jaeyoung, and Moon Sungkeun. Hong Sang-soo is beloved by critics, but he's kind of an acquired taste, making slow moving but deeply contemplative films. His latest might be worth your time to discover.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hong Sang-soo's On the Beach at Night Alone, on YouTube:

Kim Min-hee plays Younghee, an actress reeling in the aftermath of an affair with a married film director. Younghee visits Hamburg then returns to Korea, but as she meets with friends and has her fair share to drink, increasingly startling confessions emerge. No stranger to mining his own experience for his films, Hong, whose real-life affair with Kim stirred up a media frenzy in Korea, here confronts his personal life with a newfound emotional directness. With an incredibly raw and vulnerable performance from Kim at its center, On the Beach at Night Alone is one of the most dynamic collaborations between director and performer in contemporary cinema. On the Beach at Night Alone is written & directed by veteran Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, known as "the Woody Allen of Korea", of many films previously including Woman on the Beach, Lost in the Mountains, The Day He Arrives, In Another Country, Hill of Freedom, and Right Now Wrong Then. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year. The Cinema Guild will release On the Beach at Night Alone in select theaters starting on November 17th this fall. Interested?