Official US Trailer for Horror Thriller 'Hounds of Love' Set in Australia

"He doesn't love you! He just uses you…" An official trailer has arrived online for a film titled Hounds of Love, a horror thriller from Australia about a couple that abducts a woman off the street. The film is set in Perth, Australia in the 1980s and is actually based on the true story of a crime known as the Moorhouse Murders. Ashleigh Cummings, Emma Booth, Stephen Curry star, along with Susie Porter, Damian de Montemas and Harrison Gilbertson. This is playing at the SXSW and Tribeca Film Festivals next. Hounds of Love is described as an "exercise in expertly-crafted tension, offering a bold, challenging debut" from filmmaker Ben Young. This looks pretty damn disturbing, that's for sure. Definitely not for everyone.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Ben Young's Hounds of Love, direct from YouTube:

In suburban Perth during the mid 1980s, people are unaware that women are disappearing at the hands of serial killers John and Evelyn White. After an innocent lapse in judgment, Vicki Maloney is randomly abducted by the disturbed couple. With her murder imminent, Vicki realizes she must find a way to drive a wedge between Evelyn and John if she is to survive. Hounds of Love is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Ben Young, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously as well as episodes of "Prank Patrol" and "Castaway". This already premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and is playing at the SXSW Film Festival this month as well as the Tribeca Film Festival next month. Gunpowder & Sky will release Hounds of Love in select theaters starting May 12th this summer. Anyone interested?