First US Trailer for Korean Film 'A Taxi Driver' Starring Kang-ho Song

"Is this all we have for such important guests?" Well Go USA has debuted the an official US trailer for a Korean film titled A Taxi Driver, about a taxi driver and a journalist caught up in the middle of a student uprising in Korea in the 1980s. The film stars Korean actor Kang-ho Song, who you'll recognize from The Host, Snowpiercer, The Good the Bad the Weird, and The Age of Shadows, as the down-on-his-luck taxi driver. Thomas Kretschmann plays the German journalist who hires him to drive him to the town of Gwangju, which is under siege by the military government fighting against citizens and students demanding freedom. This event was a major turning point for the rise of modern South Korea, and this seems like a small but important story about two people unexpectedly in the middle of it all. I want to see it. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ Korean poster) for Hun Jang's A Taxi Driver, direct from YouTube:

In this powerful true story set in 1980, a down-on-his-luck taxi driver (Kang-ho Song) from Seoul is hired by a foreign journalist (Thomas Kretschmann) who wants to go to the town of Gwangju for the day. They arrive to find a city under siege by the military government, with the citizens, led by a determined group of college students, rising up to demand freedom. What began as an easy fare becomes a life-or-death struggle in the midst of the Gwangju Uprising, a critical event in modern South Korea. A Taxi Driver is directed by filmmaker Hun Jang, of the films The Villains, Rough Cut, Secret Reunion, and The Front Line previously. The film opens in South Korea this August. Well Go USA will release A Taxi Driver in select US theaters starting August 11th this year. For more updates, follow @wellgousa. Anyone interested in this?