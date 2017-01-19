Official US Trailer for Polish Docu-Drama 'All These Sleepless Nights'

"Blurs the line between documentary and fiction like few films before it." The Orchard has released a trailer for a film from last year's Sundance Film Festival, titled All These Sleepless Nights, a Polish docu-drama about the wild lives of carefree youngsters growing up in Poland. The film follows students Kris (Krzysztof Baginski) and Michal (Michal Huszcza) across two summers in Warsaw, who experience life to the limit spending all night at clubs and parties around the city. Described by The Film Stage as "a music-filled ode to the ever-shifting bliss and angst of youth", this seems like a mesmerizing portrait of what life is like growing up in Europe in this day and age. This trailer is amazing, I'm totally into this and really, really want to see it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Michal Marczak's All These Sleepless Nights, from YouTube:

A new era is coming, and Warsaw stands uncomfortably at its edge. Art school classmates Christopher and Michal, on the precipice of their own coming of age, restlessly roam their city's streets in search of living forever inside the beautiful moment. Never content with answers, they push each experience to its breaking point, testing what it might mean to be truly awake in a world that seems satisfied to be asleep. All These Sleepless Nights is directed by Polish filmmaker Michal Marczak, of Fuck for Forest previously. The script is by Michal Marczak and Katarzyna Szczerba. This first premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The Orchard will release All These Sleepless Nights in select theaters this spring. Who's interested?