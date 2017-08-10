Official US Trailer for Psychosexual French Drama Film 'Thirst Street'

"Who is the girl? Did you two have sex?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted the official US trailer for a new indie film titled Thirst Street, a psychosexual drama that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. The film stars Lindsay Burdge (star of the indie film A Teacher) as a flight attendant still reeling over the suicide of her boyfriend, who hooks up with a bartender in Paris on one of her layovers. But she soon gets sucked into this lust and then falls even further into madness when his ex shows up and messes with everything. The film's full cast includes Damien Bonnard, Anjelica Huston, Esther Garrel, Lola Bessis, Alice de Lencquesaing, and Jacques Nolot. This looks very 70s in story and in color palette, which seems like an interesting if not cliched choice. It also seems totally twisted and insane, so watch out.

Here's the official trailer for Nathan Silver's Thirst Street, direct from YouTube (via The Film Stage):

Alone and depressed after the suicide of her lover, American flight attendant Gina (Lindsay Burdge) travels to Paris and hooks up with nightclub bartender Jerome (Damien Bonnard) on her layover. But as Gina falls deeper into lust and opts to stay in France, this harmless rendezvous quickly turns into unrequited amour fou. When Jerome’s ex Clemence (Esther Garrel) reenters the picture, Gina is sent on a downward spiral of miscommunication, masochism, and madness. Inspired by European erotic dramas from the ’70s, Thirst Street burrows deep into the delirious extremes we go to for love. Thirst Street is directed by filmmaker Nathan Silver, of The Blind, Exit Elena, Soft in the Head, Uncertain Terms, and Actor Martinez. The screenplay is written by C. Mason Wells and Nathan Silver. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Thirst Street starting September 20th.