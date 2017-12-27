Official US Trailer for Samuel Maoz's Award-Winning Film 'Foxtrot'

"Did you know the foxtrot is a dance?" Sony Classics has finally unveiled an official US trailer for one of the best films of 2017, titled Foxtrot, which is Israel's main entry into the Academy Awards this year. Foxtrot premiered at the Venice, Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals and we posted a teaser trailer during its festival run. Now we finally get a full trailer and you can get a glimpse at this masterpiece. Foxtrot is about a family who must face the facts when their son is killed at a desolate military outpost. The film tells both sides of the story, starting with the parents. Featuring Lior Ashkenazi, Sarah Adler, Yonaton Shiray, and Shira Haas. I caught this in Venice and flipped for it (read my review), a phenomenal film with exceptional sound design, cinematography, performances, and an emotional rollercoaster of a story that you will never forget.

Here's the official US trailer (+ international poster) for Samuel Maoz's Foxtrot, from SPC's YouTube:

You can also watch the original international trailers for Maoz's Foxtrot here, to see a bit more footage.

A troubled family must face the facts when something goes terribly wrong at their son's desolate military post. A grieving father experiences the absurd circumstances around death of his son, in this latest critical reflection on military culture. Foxtrot is both written and directed by acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Samuel Maoz, of the tank film Lebanon previously and a few other short films. This first premiered at the Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals, and it won the Grand Jury Prize - Silver Lion in Venice; it also won the Audience Award at the Zagreb Film Festival. Sony Pictures Classics will release Maoz's Foxtrot in select US theaters starting March 2nd, 2018 in a few months. This film is outstanding, a must see - read my review.