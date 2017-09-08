Full US Trailer for Switzerland's Oscar Submission 'The Divine Order'

"I am in favour of women's right to vote." Zeitgeist Films has unveiled an official US trailer for the highly acclaimed Swiss film The Divine Order, also known as Die Göttliche Ordnung in German. This film has been selected by Switzerland as their official entry into the Academy Awards this year. The Divine Order tells the story of women's voting rights in Switzerland, which were granted only a few years ago, in 1971. The story follows an "unassuming and dutiful housewife" who begins a suffragette movement in her small, peaceful town. She convinces the local women to go on strike and eventually begins an uprising that changes the entire country. Starring Marie Leuenberger, Maximilian Simonischek, Rachel Braunschweig, Sibylle Brunner, Marta Zoffoli, and Bettina Stucky. This looks like a fantastic film filled with great performances. I've been looking forward to seeing it ever since first hearing about it earlier this year. Enjoy.

Here's the full US trailer (+ original poster) for Petra Biondina Volpe's The Divine Order, on YouTube:

Switzerland, 1971: Nora is a young housewife and mother who lives with her husband and their two sons in a peaceful little village. Here, in the Swiss countryside, little or nothing is felt of the huge social upheavals that the movement of May 1968 has caused. Nora's life, too, has been unaffected; she is a retiring, quiet person, well liked by everyone - until she begins to campaign publicly and pugnaciously for women's right to vote, an issue that will be put before the male voters on February 7th, 1971. The Divine Order (originally titled Die Göttliche Ordnung) is both written and directed by Swiss filmmaker Petra Biondina Volpe, of the film Dreamland previously, as well as TV work and a few other short films. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and played at other festivals around the world. Zeitgeist Films will release The Divine Order in select US theaters starting October 27th this fall. Who's interested in this?