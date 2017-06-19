Official US Trailer for Tavernier's 'My Journey Through French Cinema'

"Only one thing matters. Taking a step forward, even if it's a tiny one." Cohen Media Group has released an official US trailer for Bertrand Tavernier's cinematic look back titled My Journey Through French Cinema (or Voyage à travers le cinéma français). The documentary is an examination of Tavernier's love of and experience with French cinema, from the films he enjoyed as a boy to his own early career, told through portraits of key creative figures. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Cannes Classics section, and looks like a lovely and exhilarating look at so much thrilling cinema from France over the years. Described as a "magnificent, epic documentary… a lifetime in the making," Tavernier looks back at films from Renoir, Godard, and Melville, along with fascinating discussing about cinema past & present.

US trailer (+ poster) for Bertrand Tavernier's My Journey Through French Cinema, from YouTube:

Writer-director Bertrand Tavernier is truly one of the grand auteurs of the movies. His experience is vast, his knowledge is voluminous, his love is inexhaustible and his perspective is matched only by that of Martin Scorsese. This magnificent, epic documentary has been a lifetime in the making. Tavernier knows his native cinema inside and out, from the giants like Renoir, Godard, and Melville (for whom he worked as an assistant) to now overlooked and forgotten figures like Edmund T. Gréville and Guy Gilles, and his observations and reminiscences are never less than penetrating and always deeply personal. My Journey Through French Cinema, also known as Voyage à travers le cinéma français, is directed by French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, of films including It All Starts Today, Life and Nothing But, A Sunday in the Country, and The Princess of Montpensier. This first premiered in the Cannes Classics section last year. Cohen Media Group opens the film in select theaters starting on June 23rd this summer. Anyone curious?