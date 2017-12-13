Official US Trailer for the Pussy Riot Documentary 'Act & Punishment'

"Revolution or media noise?" Cleopatra Entertainment has released a new trailer for a documentary about the controversial, radical rock band Pussy Riot, titled Act & Punishment. The film profiles their activist careers, by following them closely since they were released from prison in 2012. It examines "their evolution from mere political activists through their formation of a punk rock band destined to bring their message of revolution to the masses and beyond." Pussy Riot is also launching a tour in the US in 2018 right after this doc premieres on VOD, and it's all tied together to help bring more attention to these badass ladies. The film stars actual Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina, and Yekaterina Samutsevich. This looks like a wild, bold look at how much noise they made and the importance of troublemakers today.

Here's the official US trailer for Yevgeni Mitta's documentary Act & Punishment, direct from YouTube:

The documentary follows the Russian all-girl punk rock band "Pussy Riot" - the real ‘jail-bait’ band - who stood up to government human rights oppression in the country and paid the ultimate price with their incarceration in 2011. Following their release from prison in 2012, their story is told in this stunning documentary film that covers their evolution from mere political activists through their formation of a punk rock band destined to bring their message of revolution to the masses and beyond. Act & Punishment is directed by Russian filmmaker Yevgeni Mitta, of the doc Vinogradov and Dubosarskiy. Commissioned Painting. previously. This film first premiered at the Riga Film Festival in 2015 and played at a few other European fests, but didn't get picked up in the US until very recently. Cleopatra will release the doc on VOD starting January 23rd, 2018, coinciding with a 2018 US tour by the band to promote the film. Who's in?