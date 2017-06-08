Official US Trailer for Weird Chinese Time-Travel Thriller Film 'Reset'

"You are not necessary for this experiment." Well Go USA has debuted an official US trailer for a Chinese action-sci-fi-thriller titled Reset, also going by the name Fatal Countdown: Reset. Executive produced by Jackie Chan, and directed by a filmmaker called "Chang", Reset is about a desperate scientist mother who finishes her experimental time travel machine in order to go back in time and save her son. Starring Yang Mi, Wallace Huo, and King Shih-Chieh. While this doesn't seem like the most inspired time travel plot, I am curious about the cultural differences and unique twists in this film. I'm interested to see what happens once she goes back in time, and what exactly she does to save her son and get rid of the criminals. Have fun.

Here's the official US trailer (+ international poster) for Chang's Reset, direct from YouTube:

In the near future, scientist Xia Tian (Yang Mi) is on the verge of a major discovery: time travel. After she successfully sends living tissue back in time by 110 minutes, her years of work seem to have paid off, but everything unravels when her young son is kidnapped and held for a hefty ransom - all of her research. When the drop goes sour and her son is killed, Xia Tian desperately sends herself back in time using her prototype, where she discovers multiple versions of her future self. Now, all of the Xia Tians must band together to save their son. Fatal Countdown: Reset is directed by a Chinese filmmaker known as Chang, of the films Death Bell, The Target, and Canola previously. Jackie Chan is listed as an executive producer. Well Go will release the film in theaters in China and America starting June 30th late this month. Anyone?