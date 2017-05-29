On Twitter: What Are Your Favorite Theatrical Moviegoing Experiences?

This is what movies are all about. This is why movie theaters will be around forever. There is nothing that can compare to the theatrical experience, especially when everyone is in sync and completely caught up in the movie on the screen. With all the discussion about the death of movie theaters, and the decline of film, it's refreshing to have a very nice discussion about the truly memorable, exhilarating times we've spent in cinemas. Over the past weekend, a Twitter user named Antoine Linguine asked about everyone's favorite theater-going movie experience, and he has been getting answers non-stop ever since. We've collected a few of the best responses below, in hopes of reminding everyone that there can be positive experiences at the movies, and these are some of the most unforgettable moments. So what is your favorite movie experience?

There's a fascinating mix of funny occurrences, having the theater to yourself, crazy (over)reactions, and of course crowds together excited for midnight premieres or special events. The recurring mentions seem to be Grindhouse, Scream, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park, and Get Out. But of course, there's a mix of everything and every single person has their own favorite memory of seeing a movie, no matter what it is.

Here's the original tweet from @aklingus that started it all. Thanks for starting a great discussion, Antoine:

Please quote tweet with your all time favorite theater going movie experience — Antoine Linguine (@aklingus) May 28, 2017

Here are some of my favorite replies from moviegoers all over talking about their unforgettable experiences:

Do film festivals count? If yes, Gravity / Telluride 2013. The film. The crowd. And the venue (Werner Herzog)…perfection. https://t.co/l23Y6G7nxw — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) May 28, 2017

District 9 at Comic-Con '09, the first public showing of the movie. We were blown away. @NeillBlomkamp https://t.co/TCMnvd7hC9 — Alex Chung (@Alex_Chung) May 29, 2017

Midnight revival screening of Ferris Bueller in 1999 with a raucous suburban Chicago crowd that clapped and sang along to "Twist & Shout." https://t.co/Q1B6PHRnmt — Sean (@SeanTheDisNerd) May 29, 2017

Midnight preview screening of BATMAN in 1989. Wild audience. When the title card GOTHAM CITY came up, the roar raised the roof. https://t.co/vAQ3XYIDfD — Phil Guest (@Philip_Guest) May 29, 2017

Snakes on a Plane, opening weekend, midnight showing. Crowd was BANANAS. Most fun I've ever had watching a movie. https://t.co/XoR2VWS8dT — Kathy (@bluelightsix) May 28, 2017

Seeing Koyaanisqatsi with Phillip Glass and his orchestra performing the music live. Breathtaking. https://t.co/VWwI786tBW — secretcabdriver (@secretcabdriver) May 28, 2017

THE FOUNTAIN. Went with a big group and we all cried and hugged when it ended.https://t.co/EncyAXfcXw — Yo, Whitelash!🇺🇸 (@BoringDrew) May 28, 2017

Magic Mike XXL, Times Square, opening night (no joke); Grindhouse, opening night; Mullholland Drive, college screening, prime mind-blown age https://t.co/swxq3DwcsJ — Stephanie Hershinow (@S_Insley_H) May 28, 2017

Seeing "Get Out" at 10:30 at night at the Harlem Magic Johnson theater. Man….let me tell you…black people will understand. https://t.co/2iot45O2Hc — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) May 28, 2017

Independence Day on Independence Day. Big NYC crowd, many colors/languages. Rapturous cheering at the big speech, I burst into tears. https://t.co/8h19wiPnTt — Jason Fry (@jasoncfry) May 28, 2017

APOCALYPSE NOW REDUX, with an audience of 3, in the huge "Il Grande" (Africa's biggest screen!) in Joburg's grotesque MonteCasino complex. https://t.co/mA5GHDvCVT — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) May 29, 2017

Fond memories of Rumble In The Bronx at @ThePCCLondon. The crowd stomped in their seats in jubilation when he trained with the wooden dummy. https://t.co/RowJ7qbpHL — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 29, 2017

"Rumble in the Bronx" at Sundance: "Blair Witch Project" at Sundance; "Better Luck Tomorrow" at Sundance w/Ebert speaking up at Q&A… https://t.co/AEdijLwkjK — Sean P. Means (@moviecricket) May 29, 2017

KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR at the New Beverly on Quentin's 50th birthday. The audience & the movie were one that day. https://t.co/1PIki2Nexb — Nicolas David Meise (@nicdavidmeise) May 28, 2017

Fight Club. Slough. There was a fight in the audience during the opening credits. https://t.co/EYqyGkxiBc — Nev Pierce (@nevpierce) May 29, 2017

Crystal Skull. Indie's fedora rolls into Shia's boots. He picks it up, turns it over, admiring it. "PUT IT DOWN" echoes across the theater https://t.co/17o8Xo5ibV — stephen bell (@atstephenbell) May 28, 2017

@aklingus I went to see Toy Story 3. During the first introduction of Buzz Lightyear, a grown man in the theater yelled "I LOVE YOU, BUZZ!" Many LOLs — Sarah (@SarahJTV4) May 28, 2017

Right after the climax of "Vertigo" the old lady next to me said loudly to her companion "Well! I found the whole thing quite implausible" https://t.co/0GZML1ZT9n — karaspita (@karaspita) May 29, 2017

Second time seeing Inherent Vice. Was stoned. Walked into American Sniper by mistake. Realized my error when film started. Good experience. https://t.co/qCcbcrreKx — Biz Markie Moon🌹 (@JumpinJackFlask) May 28, 2017

If you want to see all the replies, you can search on Twitter or click here. There's more being added every few minutes, as people continue to see other mentions and post their own experiences. Keep them coming.

We've also been supporters of the theatrical experience here at FirstShowing for the entire 11 years we've been around. There's nothing like it. Even though it seems to be getting worse (with cell phones, talking, and other disturbances) there are still those moments and movies where it all works in harmony. Midnight premieres are usually when the best experiences happen. This reminds me of an article in the NY Times a few years ago, where the writer talked about his love for the unique midnight experience. "When the lights go down, the energy that seizes that crowd on the precipice of fulfillment is like a roller coaster cresting its highest point, just before it plunges." And who doesn't love roller coasters? So let's all do our best to keep supporting these kind of experiences. Remind people to turn off their phones and focus on the movie. Let's keep the cinema a sacred and special place where movies of all sizes can take us on unforgettable journeys.