One Final Look Back at 2017 with the 'Final Cut 2017' Trailer Mashup

It looks like they've saved the best for last. Just a few days before the end of the year, trailer maestro Nick Bosworth has launched his retrospective look back at the year in movies with Final Cut 2017 - A Movie Trailer Mashup. Nick has been making these mashups for years, though he didn't post one last year, but he's finally back with one just in time to look back at 2017. We've featured a number of these retrospective videos already, but one more to honor all the great films from this year is fine by us. Between Logan, Atomic Blonde, Mother!, Split, Get Out, and The Post, all the finest movies are featured in this "Final Cut" mashup.

From Bosworth on YouTube: "Wow…we've finally reached the end of 2017. It's been a long and challenging year to say the least with a vast amount of twists and turns along the way. A year of bad decisions, good decisions and growth in ways I couldn't possibly imagine… If I've learned anything in this past year, it's that time, honesty, friendship and clear-thoughts are precious things that one must take great care with or you risk going down the wrong path. With that I present my return to the year-end movie mashup with Final Cut 2017 and wish everyone a brilliant and wonderful 2018." What a year for cinema. Which are your favorites?