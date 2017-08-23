One Final Red Band Trailer for 'Tulip Fever' Featuring Alicia Vikander

"Seduction is a dangerous art." In a very strange, desperate, last minute move The Weinstein Company has debuted one more new sex-filled red band trailer for the romantic drama Tulip Fever, which has had so many release delays I don't think anyone even care anymore. This film is going to crash and burn, and no one is going to see it, which is fine because these trailers show enough. Alicia Vikander stars as a Dutch woman married to a rich and powerful merchant, played by Christoph Waltz, who begins an affair with a painter, played by Dane DeHaan. Set in 17th Century Amsterdam, this also stars: Holliday Grainger, Jack O'Connell, Zach Galifianakis, Dame Judi Dench, Matthew Morrison, Tom Hollander and Cara Delevingne. I'm so tired of even writing posts about this movie, hopefully this is the very last time.

Here's the very final red band trailer for Justin Chadwick's Tulip Fever, direct from YouTube:

Set in 17th century Amsterdam, Tulip Fever follows a married woman (Alicia Vikander) who begins a passionate affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan) hired to paint her portrait. The lovers gamble on the booming market for tulip bulbs as a way to raise money to run away together. Tulip Fever is directed by English filmmaker Justin Chadwick, of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and The Other Boleyn Girl previously. The screenplay is written by Tom Stoppard, adapted from Deborah Moggach's novel of the same name. The Weinstein Company will finally release Tulip Fever in theaters starting September 1st this fall.