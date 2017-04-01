A Final Trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'King Arthur' Starring Charlie Hunnam

"I know your story… What kind of man would you have become…?" Warner Bros has revealed one final trailer for Guy Ritchie's new take on King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which opens in theaters in just over a month. Is anyone excited to see this movie? I feel like it's going to be forgotten so quickly. But maybe this footage will change your mind? Or maybe not. Charlie Hunnam stars as the new King Arthur with a cast including Jude Law, Annabelle Wallis, Katie McGrath, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Tom Wu, as well as Aidan Gillen. Guy Ritchie's signature style (and action) seems to be the biggest selling point of this, but maybe there's something to the story, too. The elephants revealed in this are pretty crazy, reminds me of Lord of the Rings, which is probably the point. Will you be seeing this?

Here's the third trailer (+ poster) for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur here, plus the second trailer here.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy… whether he likes it or not. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, of Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes, A Game of Shadows and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. previously. The screenplay is written by Joby Harold, updated by Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram. Warner Bros will release King Arthur in theaters starting May 12th, 2017 this summer.