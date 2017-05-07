One Final Trailer for Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman' Starring Gal Gadot

"Be careful with mankind, Diana. They do not deserve you." Warner Bros has released one final trailer for the Wonder Woman movie, due out in less than a month. This is technically the fourth trailer, and likely the final trailer we'll see before release, but it's one of the best ones yet. This solo spin-off movie in the DC Universe is set during World War I stars Gal Gadot (from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as the Amazonian princess-warrior Diana who becomes Wonder Woman. Patty Jenkins directs, with a full cast featuring Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Samantha Jo and Saïd Taghmaoui. There has been criticism about WB not marketing this movie enough, but with this epic trailer there's plenty to be excited about. Fire it up.

Here's the fourth official trailer for (+ new poster) Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, from WB's YouTube:

You can watch the first Comic-Con trailer for DC's Wonder Woman here, plus the second or third trailer.

The Amazonian princess-warrior Diana left her lush tropical island to dwell in our urban cityscapes of glass and steel. Tutored in the ways of the Greek warriors, and outfitted with incredible gifts the Goddess bestowed upon her people, she becomes Paradise Island's emissary to civilization. DC's Wonder Woman movie is directed by American filmmaker Patty Jenkins, of the film Monster previously, as well as a few episodes of "Entourage" and "The Killing". The screenplay is by Geoff Johns and Allan Heinberg, from a story by Allan Heinberg and Zack Snyder. The character is created by William M. Marston. Warner Bros will release Wonder Woman in theaters everywhere starting June 2nd this summer. Do you have your tickets?