One Final Trailer + Poster for 'Justice League' Opening in a Few Weeks

"I need warriors." Warner Bros has launched one final trailer, essentially another one-minute, extended TV spot, for the Justice League movie - which will be officially credited to Zack Snyder as director. This new spot also lets us hear the villain Steppenwolf speak. Justice League is the continuation of the Batman v Superman series in the DC Extended Universe, bringing together five super-powered beings: Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The film's extensive cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Tickets are on sale now via Fandango, and anyone who buys a ticket will get the opportunity to receive one of the posters seen below (only available to VIP ticket buyers) from their shop. Let's hope this superhero movie delivers.

Here's the final extended TV spot for Zack Snyder's Justice League movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can watch the teaser for Justice League here, plus the second trailer / Comic-Con trailer / final trailer.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Justice League is directed by filmmaker Zack Snyder, of Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch, Watchmen, 300, and Dawn of the Dead previously. Joss Whedon also helped complete the film with reshoots after a family tragedy with Snyder. The screenplay is written by Chris Terrio (Argo). Warner Bros will unleash the Justice League in theaters starting November 17th this fall. Ready?