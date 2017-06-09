One More Gorgeous Trailer for Anime 'Mary and the Witch's Flower'

"That power will change the world." Studio Ponoc has revealed another new full-length trailer for their animated adventure film Mary and the Witch's Flower, opening in Japan this July. Studio Ponoc is the spiritual successor to Ghibli started by a bunch of former Ghibli animators. You can definitely see how this looks/feels very much like a Ghibli movie, which I think is a good thing. The best way to describe it might be a mashup of The Secret World of Arrietty and Castle in the Sky, but this is still has its own unique story about a girl who discovers a broomstick and goes to a witches school only to learn that the animals are being kept in cages. Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, with music by Takatsugu Muramatsu, based on "The Little Broomstick". All these trailers are for the Japanese release, since there still isn't a US release set yet.

It is Tib the black cat who leads Mary to the strange flower in the woods. When she discovers a broomstick shortly afterwards, she is astonished to feel it jump in to action. Before she can gather her wits, it is whisking her over the treetops, above the clouds, and in to the grounds of Endor College, where: 'All Examinations Coached for by A Competent Staff of Fully-Qualified Witches.' Here she discovers evidence of a terrible experiment in transformation - deformed and mutant animals imprisoned in cages. In the moment after her broomstick takes off, she realises that Tib has been captured. Mary and the Witch's Flower (or Meari to majo no hana in Japanese) is directed by filmmaker Hiromasa Yonebayashi, of The Secret World of Arrietty and When Marnie Was There. It's based on the book "The Little Broomstick" by Mary Stewart. The film is set to open in Japan in the summer of 2017. Stay tuned for more release updates.