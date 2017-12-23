One More Look Back at This Year in a Final 2017 Movie Mashup Video

The year is almost over, there's only a few more movies to open in these final few weeks, but that means it's time to start looking back and appreciating the year in movies. 2017 gave us some incredible movies, big and small, weird and crazy, entertaining and emotional. This final video recap is made by the "Movie Nerds" YouTube channel, and is called (by them) the "2017 Movie Mashup Supercut". It packs in footage from pretty much all of the big movies this year, including Blade Runner 2049, Detroit, Wonder Woman, Blade of the Immortal, Wind River, Raw, Dunkirk, Get Out, Coco, Wonder, Logan, Free Fire, and many others. These end of the year videos are great to watch now, not only to remind you of all the good times in the cinema, but give you a few hints at some movies you might've missed and still need to catch up with. Enjoy.

Original description direct from YouTube: "Here's our 2017 Movie Mashup Supercut. 3 Act Movie Supercut, just like a movie should be. We checked out so many films this year and while there is a whole lot more that could go into this supercut we left the some of the worst out of it… We had a ton of fun making this one and just want to get it out there for other movie fans to see." The full list of movies included can be found in the YouTube comments. This video was created for/by the "Movie Nerds" YouTube channel. You can find a full list of the movies that opened in 2017 on our Release Schedule. Additional 2017 movie recaps to watch: Sleepy Skunk's 2017 Retrospective, Clark Zhu's Moving Pictures 2017, The Moviejerk's Best of Cinema 2017, and of course, David Ehrlich's The 25 Best Films of 2017. That's all for now. What do you make of this year?