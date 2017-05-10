One More Official Trailer for Netflix's 'War Machine' Starring Brad Pitt

Netflix has dropped another amusing new trailer for War Machine, the war black comedy from Australian director David Michod. We've already seen a few trailers for this before, but this new one gives us even more of Brad Pitt as the goofy general overseeing the Afghanistan war. Described as a "pitch-black war story for our times", this seems like a brutally honest look at America's modern wars. The full ensemble cast includes Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Keith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, RJ Cyler, Scoot McNairy and Meg Tilly. I'm still very much looking forward to this, mostly because of David Michod, but also because Brad Pitt looks hilarious in this role. Plus it seems like a brutally honest takedown of the American wars in the Middle East. Check this out.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for David Michod's War Machine, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Michod's War Machine here, or the other full-length trailer.

An absurdist war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd recreates a U.S. General's (Brad Pitt) roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an exploration of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé. War Machine is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker David Michôd, of Animal Kingdom and The Rover previously. The film is based on the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings. Netflix will release Michôd's War Machine streaming starting May 26th this summer. Interested in this?