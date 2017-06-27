One More Official US Trailer for Animated 'Leap!' About a Ballerina

"What if she's good, mother?" The Weinstein Company has revealed a new trailer for animated film Leap!, also known as Ballerina, telling the story of a young ballerina in Paris. The film already opened in theaters in most of Europe, and was scheduled for release in the US in March until TWC pushed it back to August. So this is another reminder that it's still not out yet, but will (finally) be soon. This is originally from France, but has been redubbed with English voices: Elle Fanning as Félicie Milliner, Dane DeHaan, Maddie Ziegler and Carly Rae Jepsen. The story is about an orphan girl who dreams of being a ballerina. She ends up in Paris where she tries her best to make her dreams come true. I'm tired of waiting for this already.

Here's the second official US trailer for Eric Summer & Éric Warin's Leap!, direct from YouTube:

Set in 1879 Paris. An orphan girl dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house. Ballerina (aka Leap!) is co-directed by French filmmakers Eric Summer (of TV work including "Interventions", "Profilage", "Sous le soleil", "Dark Realm") & Éric Warin (making his feature debut after the animated short Alex and the Ghosts and working in character design previously). The screenplay is written by Carol Noble, Eric Summer and Laurent Zeitoun. The film already opened in Europe this December. The Weinstein Company will release Leap! in select US theaters starting August 30th, 2017 later this summer. Anyone?