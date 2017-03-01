One More Red Band Trailer for the 'Goon: Last of the Enforcers' Sequel

"You do what you need to do with the time you've got." Who doesn't love hockey fights? eOne has released another new trailer for the hockey comedy sequel Goon: Last of the Enforcers, this time a red band trailer full of blood and violence and foul language galore. Seann William Scott returns as Doug Glatt, the hockey player who just loves to fight, picking up where the story left off in Goon. He plans to retire from hockey (and fighting) but ends up back on the ice again, being trained for left-handed fighting by none other than Ross Rhea himself - Liev Schreiber. The cast includes Elisha Cuthbert, Liev Schreiber, Alison Pill, T.J. Miller, Wyatt Russell, Marc-André Grondin, Jason Jones, Kim Coates. I like this trailer.

Here's the new red band US trailer for Jay Baruchel's Goon: Last of the Enforcers, direct from YouTube:

After one too many concussions, hockey enforcer Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott) is forced to give up his aspirations of going to the big show and settle into a buttoned down career as an insurance salesman at the urging of his pregnant wife Eva (Alison Pill). However, Doug can’t resist the siren call of the Highlanders, so he sets course to reclaim his former glory. Goon: Last of the Enforcers is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Jay Baruchel, making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is by Jay Baruchel (who also wrote the original Goon script) and Jesse Chabot. The film will be released in Canada on March 17th, 2017, but still doesn't have an exact US release date yet. Stay tuned for updates. Looking good so far?