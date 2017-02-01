One More Red Band Trailer with Charlie Day vs Ice Cube in 'Fist Fight'

"We're gunna handle our differences like real men." Warner Bros has unveiled one final red band trailer for the comedy Fist Fight, featuring rival teachers played by Ice Cube and Charlie Day, who organize an epic battle at the end of the school year to settle their differences. We've already seen two full-on trailers for this comedy previously, but they're hoping to build some extra buzz before release in the next few weeks with this red band trailer. The cast also features Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. I was already sold on seeing this, but I'm glad to see them embracing the hard-R rating with lots of bad language. Let's hope this is as fun as it looks.

Here's the final official red band trailer for Richie Keen's Fist Fight, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official trailer for Fist Fight here, and the second trailer right here.

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed. Fist Fight is directed by American filmmaker Richie Keen, of a few shorts and episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" previously. The script is written by Van Robichaux & Evan Susser. Warner Bros will open Fist Fight in theaters starting February 17th, 2017 later this month. See you there?