One More Trailer for Alien Invasion Thriller 'Revolt' Starring Lee Pace

"The machines are hunting everyone down. Machines programmed to kill." Vertical Entertainment has unveiled a new official US trailer for the sci-fi indie film titled Revolt, from director Joe Miale making his feature debut. The film stars Lee Pace as a US soldier in Africa attempting to fight back against a brutal alien invasion. This kind of seems a bit like a mash-up between District 9 and Transformers, with robot-like alien creatures taking over. Also starring Bérénice Marlohe (who was also in the sci-fi Kill Switch, as well as Skyfall and Song to Song), plus Amy Louise Wilson, Alan Santini, and Tom Fairfoot. I'm actually very curious about this, might be pretty cool. I dig the machine's designs, different than most alien designs.

Here's the official US trailer for Joe Miale's sci-fi Revolt, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

You can also still watch the first international trailer for Revolt here, to see even more footage.

The story of humankind's last stand against a cataclysmic alien invasion. Set in the war-ravaged African countryside, a U.S. soldier and a French foreign aid worker team up to survive the alien onslaught. Their bond will be tested as they search for refuge across a crumbling world. Revolt is directed by American filmmaker Joe Miale, a former editor making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously, including Assassin's Creed: Checkmate and Half-Life: Raise the Bar. The screenplay is written by Joe Miale and Rowan Athale. This project has been in development for years and is just now getting a release. Miale's Revolt will open in select theaters starting November 17th this fall. Who wants to see this?