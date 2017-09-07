One Final Trailer for Superb 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

"I've got nothing to arrest you for…" "Not yet you ain't." Fox Searchlight has debuted a second trailer for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the latest dark comedy from Martin McDonagh, of the films In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths previously. The story is about a mother in a town in Missouri who puts up three billboards questioning the local police as to why they haven't solved her daughter's rape and murder. Frances McDormand stars as the woman at the center of it all, and the exceptional ensemble cast includes Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Abbie Cornish, Kathryn Newton, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, and Lucas Hedges. This film played to rave reviews at Venice where it just premiered, as a very dark and biting drama with some outstanding performances from the entire cast. I just saw it at the festival and it's good, but I didn't laugh as much as I expected. That said, it's definitely worth seeing anyway.

Here's the second trailer for McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri here, to see more footage.

After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is both written and directed by British filmmaker Martin McDonagh, of the films In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival and also plays at the Toronto and London Film Festivals next. Fox Searchlight will then release McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in select theaters starting November 10th later this fall. So who's in?