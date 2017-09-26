One More Trailer for That Global Weather Disaster Movie 'Geostorm'

"It's worse than we thought." "Yeah, I think we've established that." Warner Bros has debuted yet another official trailer, the third one yet, for the disaster movie Geostorm, set sometime in the near future about a series of satellites that control the weather. They get weaponized and put all of humanity at risk when the weather gets out of control. This trailer is all about selling the destruction and epic scope of this movie, so get ready. Gerard Butler stars, with an oddly impressive cast including Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish (and why is she in this?!), Alexandra Maria Lara, Daniel Wu, with Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Andy Garcia. In all honesty, I used to enjoy these kind of epic disaster movies, but I'm just not feeling this anymore. Perhaps it's the time we're going through, perhaps this just looks terribly cheesy and forgettable.

Here's the third official trailer for Dean Devlin's Geostorm, direct from Warner Bros' YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Geostorm here, or the second trailer here for more.

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it. Geostorm is both written and directed by Dean Devlin, a veteran producer and writer making his feature directorial debut with this movie, after directing a few episodes of "Leverage" and "The Librarians" previously. The screenplay is co-written by Dean Devlin and Paul Guyot. Warner Bros will release Devlin's Geostorm in theaters everywhere starting on October 20th, 2017 later this fall. Interested in seeing this?