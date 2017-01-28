One More Trailer for 'The Belko Experiment' Featuring Michael Rooker

"All employees, lend me your full attention…" BH Tilt released a third trailer for The Belko Experiment, the indie action comedy about an office building locked down where all the employees are forced to play a game of kill-or-be-killed. We've already seen two trailers for this film previously, and it looks good, but at this point I don't need to see more footage. I'm already planning to watch this. Directed by Greg McLean (of Wolf Creek), written by James Gunn (of Guardians of the Galaxy), starring John Gallagher Jr, Michael Rooker, Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, Melonie Diaz, Owain Yeoman, Sean Gunn, Brent Sexton, and Josh Brener. Fire it up below for another brief tease of wild 'n crazy violence.

Here's the third official trailer for Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for The Belko Experiment here, or the second official trailer.

In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company's intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. The Belko Experiment is directed by Australian filmmaker Greg McLean, of the horror films Wolf Creek 1 & 2, Rogue and The Darkness previously. The screenplay is written by fellow filmmaker James Gunn (writer of Dawn of the Dead, Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy). The film first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016. BH Tilt & High Top will release The Belko Experiment in US theaters starting March 17th, 2017 in the next few months. Planning to see this?