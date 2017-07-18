One Final Trailer for 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' with Jackson & Reynolds

"How have you stayed alive this long?!" Lionsgate has revealed one more short official US trailer for the summer action comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, about the world's best bodyguard assigned to protect a notorious hitman who has been killing his clients all along. We've already seen plenty of trailers for this absurd comedy, but why not one more to top it off. Starring Ryan Reynolds as the bodyguard and Samuel L. Jackson as the notorious hit man named Darius Kincaid. Also featuring Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim de Almeida, and Sam Hazeldine. This movie might be good, just because of the dynamic between Jackson and Reynolds, but this new trailer doesn't have much to offer aside from a few jokes. All the other trailers before were much better, but I'm still looking forward to seeing this. Have fun.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Bodyguard, from YouTube:

The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for an outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. The Hitman's Bodyguard is directed by Australian filmmaker Patrick Hughes, of the films Red Hill and The Expendables 3, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Tom O'Connor (Fire with Fire). Lionsgate opens The Hitman's Bodyguard in theaters starting August 18th this summer. Thoughts?