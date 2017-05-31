One More Wacky Trailer for Bachelorette Party Comedy 'Rough Night'

"Great friends + terrible choices." Sony Pictures has dropped off one more official trailer for Rough Night, this time a green band trailer after two red band trailers previously. This movie is a wild all-women comedy formerly known as Rock That Body, which is also the feature directorial debut of "Broad City" director Lucia Aniello. The film stars five women who get together for a bachelorette party - Scarlett Johansson (as the bride) along with Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Kate McKinnon. After deciding to get a stripper, they accidentally kill him and have to figure out what to do. This looks pretty crazy, and it might actually be worth seeing this summer. I still think it's hilarious they bring the dead guy out with them.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Lucia Aniello's Rough Night, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first red band trailer for Rough Night here, or the second red band trailer.

Five friends from college, Jess, Pippa, Alice, Frankie and Blair, reunite when they rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette weekend that goes completely off the rails when a male stripper turns up dead. Rough Night, formerly known as Rock That Body, is directed by American filmmaker Lucia Aniello (an alumna of the Upright Citizens Brigade), making her feature directorial debut after directing for "Broad City" and "Time Traveling Bong". The screenplay is written by Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. Columbia Pictures will release Rough Night in theaters everywhere starting June 16th this summer. Who's into this?