Pat Healy & Taylor Schilling in Trailer for Dark Comedy Film 'Take Me'

"Let me guess, Ray: you got carried away?" The Orchard has debuted a trailer for a dark comedy film titled Take Me, which is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival coming up later this month. Take Me is the feature directorial debut of actor Pat Healy, who also stars in the film as the main character. Healy plays Ray, a man who starts a business specializing in abductions that provide alternative therapy for his clients. But one of his customers and his target aren't exactly as they seem, and things get crazy. The cast includes Taylor Schilling (from "Orange Is the New Black"), Toby Huss, Alejandro Patino, Alycia Delmore, and Mark Kelly. This looks wacky but also enjoyable, in a weird twisted way. Trust in Pat Healy, I guess.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Pat Healy's Take Me, direct from YouTube:

Ray Moody (Pat Healy) is a fledgling entrepreneur who specializes in high-end simulated abductions. He jumps at the chance when a mysterious client contracts him for a weekend kidnapping with a handsome payday at the end. But the job isn't all that it seems. Take Me is directed by actor-filmmaker Pat Healy, making his feature directorial debut after a short film and the film Dream from Leaving previously. The screenplay is written by Mike Makowsky. This will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. The Orchard will then release Take Me in select theaters starting May 5th coming up soon. So who's into this?