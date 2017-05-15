MOVIE TRAILERS

POV Sci-Fi Mayhem in Full Trailer for 'Kill Switch' Starring Dan Stevens

May 15, 2017
Kill Switch Movie Trailer

"It's something that could change the world." What IS this movie?! Saban Films has unveiled a full-length trailer for the unique sci-fi feature Kill Switch (not related to the Steven Seagal action film Kill Switch). This is based on a POV concept short film called What's in the Box?, which a visual effects supervisor has turned into a feature film. Dan Stevens stars as a pilot who heads into another dimension (created by an energy experiment gone wrong) to save Earth. Also starring Charity Wakefield and Bérénice Marlohe. I really don't know what's going on, but it does seem very cool. This looks like it's half video game, and half movie combined into one, and I'm not sure it's going to work. But I'm definitely curious anyway. Get ready.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Tim Smit's Kill Switch, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

Kill Switch Poster

You can also still watch the first teaser trailer for Kill Switch here, for a different look at this sci-fi film.

A pilot (Dan Stevens) battles to save his family and the planet after an experiment for unlimited energy goes wrong. Kill Switch, formerly Redivder, is directed by Tim Smit, a former visual effects supervisor (The Fermi Paradox, Last Passenger, Tiger House) making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Omid Nooshin and Charlie Kindinger. It's based on Smit's 2009 P.O.V. concept short What's in the Box?. This has not premiered at any film festivals before. Saban Films will release Kill Switch in select theaters starting June 16th this summer. For more info, visit the official website. Anyone?

