WORTH WATCHING

'Power to the People' Video Examines the Books in 'Captain Fantastic'

by
May 31, 2017
Source: YouTube

Captain Fantastic Video - Books

One of my favorite films of 2016 was Matt Ross' Captain Fantastic, starring Viggo Mortensen. It's the kind of film I can put on any day and it makes me happy, I adore it, and I was so happy to see Viggo get an Oscar nomination for his performance. Not only is a great film, but it has so much to teach us about raising kids, keeping an open mind, learning more about the way we interact in this world, and fighting against a capitalistic society. Fellow cinephile H Nelson Tracey, who writes for the site Cinemacy, has created a video essay breaking down and examining all of the books shown and literature referenced in the film. There's quite a few books referenced in this film, and if you're looking for some extra summer reading, this is a very good place to start. As I'm a very big fan of this film, I couldn't help sharing this video. Check it out.

Thanks to Nelson for first telling me about this at Sundance. For more info and a full list of references, visit YouTube and click "Show More". I love the way this video is put together - with the footage side-by-side to the book, even opening to specific chapters referenced. I even want all the t-shirts he points out (like the No Fractura Hidráulica one). My favorite books that are referenced in this film: The Fabric of the Cosmos by Brian Greene, Who Rules the World by Noam Chomsky, Because We Say So by Noam Chomsky, The Joy of Sex by Alex Comfort, Facism vs. Capitalism by Llewellyn H. Rockwell Jr., and Samadhi: Personal Journeys to Spiritual Truth by Derek Biermann. There's so many great references he found in this that I haven't even noticed yet. Can we get one of these video essays for every intelligent film, please?

Find more posts in Feat, Featurette, To Watch

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Daniel Welsh
    Such a great film! Now I really feel more informed
  • Bo
    If only the masses possessed the intelligence to read and understand Chomsky. But they're the ones he references who are numbed into apathy by being diverted into consumerism and hatred of the vulnerable while the rich and the corporations rage on. They have no clue of Chomsky, let alone of what he reveals about the world in his writings. The revolt of the masses will surely bring us all down by enabling the rich and powerful to destroy the planet and all who inhabit it.
  • DAVIDPD
    I love watching Viggo on screen. I am glad to see him back in action.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS