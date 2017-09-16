Prolific American Actor Harry Dean Stanton Has Passed Away at 91

Sad news to report about a very talented, beloved actor. Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91 (report via The Guardian) at a hospital in Los Angeles. Stanton has a legendary, prolific actor who appeared in over 100 different roles throughout the years. Many may recognize him because he's probably been in something you've seen, or a movie you love, there's no question about it. Roger Ebert even created the "Stanton-Walsh Rule", saying: "No movie featuring either Harry Dean Stanton or M. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be altogether bad." Stanton most recently appeared on the new "Twin Peaks" show, playing Carl Rodd, and has a film out this year (titled Lucky). He also dabbled in writing and music, but ended up sticking to acting.

Here's a few loving remembrances posted on Twitter over the weekend talking about Harry Dean Stanton:

Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor. He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton being gone feels similar to when Lou Reed, Levon Helm and Sam Shepard died. It's like someone cut down a fucking redwood. — Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) September 16, 2017

But also 'Wild At Heart', 'Straight Time', 'Escape From New York', 'Two Lane Blacktop', 'Wise Blood', 'Christine' and many others still. pic.twitter.com/4eEVgOR2e8 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton was born in 1926 in rural Kentucky, and was the son of tobacco farmer. He served as a cook in the navy during WWII, and then studied journalism in college before dropping out to attend acting classes at the Pasadena Playhouse in 1949. Stanton has appeared in so many films, including: Cool Hand Luke, Two-Lane Blacktop, The Godfather: Part II, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Dillinger, Alien, Death Watch, Escape from New York, Paris Texas, Repo Man, The Last Temptation of Christ, Twister, Wild at Heart, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Green Mile, Alpha Dog, Inland Empire, Rango, This Must Be the Place, The Avengers, Seven Psychopaths, 9 Full Moons, and Lucky most recently. He never earned any Academy Award or Golden Globe nominations. Another legendary actor is gone. Rest in Peace, Sir Stanton.