Rachel Weisz in Second Trailer for Romantic Thriller 'My Cousin Rachel'

"Don't close the door, I cannot be alone with you." Fox Searchlight has debuted a second trailer for the new romantic thriller My Cousin Rachel, starring Rachel Weisz in a period piece based on Daphne Du Maurier's novel of the same name. Weisz plays the alluring cousin of a young Englishman, who falls for her as he attempts to seek revenge on her for supposedly murdering his guardian. Sam Claflin co-stars, along with Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, Andrew Knott, and Poppy Lee Friar. There's some impressive cinematography in this, thanks to DP Mike Eley (Nanny McPhee Returns), but as for the rest of it I'm not sure if it's for me. There is a great deal of sexual tension and confusion and all that good stuff. Take a peek.

Here's the second official trailer for Roger Michell's My Cousin Rachel, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for My Cousin Rachel here, to see even more footage from this.

A dark romance, My Cousin Rachel tells the story of a young Englishman (Sam Claflin) who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin (Rachel Weisz), believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms. My Cousin Rachel is directed by South African filmmaker Roger Michell, of the films Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, The Mother, Enduring Love, Venus, Morning Glory and Hyde Park on Hudson previously. The screenplay is also by Roger Michell, adapted from Daphne Du Maurier's novel of the same name. Fox Searchlight will release Michell's My Cousin Rachel in select theaters starting July 14th later this summer. Your thoughts?