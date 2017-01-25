Rachel Weisz in Trailer for Roger Michell's New Film 'My Cousin Rachel'

"How easy it must be for a woman like your cousin Rachel to twist you around her little finger…" Fox Searchlight has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming romantic drama My Cousin Rachel, adapted from Daphne Du Maurier's novel of the same name. My Cousin Rachel stars Rachel Weisz as the cousin of a young Englishman, who falls for her as he attempts to seek revenge on her for supposedly murdering his guardian. Sam Claflin co-stars, along with Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, Andrew Knott, and Poppy Lee Friar. This is a very powerful trailer with a very mood song in it that is designed to provoke emotions and pull viewers in. I'm curious, but not really sure what to expect, it seems a bit too romantic for my tastes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Roger Michell's My Cousin Rachel, direct from YouTube:

A dark romance, My Cousin Rachel tells the story of a young Englishman (Sam Claflin) who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin (Rachel Weisz), believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms. My Cousin Rachel is directed by South African filmmaker Roger Michell, of the films Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, The Mother, Enduring Love, Venus, Morning Glory and Hyde Park on Hudson previously. The screenplay is also by Roger Michell, adapted from Daphne Du Maurier's novel of the same name. Fox Searchlight will release Michell's My Cousin Rachel in select theaters starting July 14th later this summer. Your thoughts?