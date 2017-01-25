MOVIE TRAILERS

Rachel Weisz in Trailer for Roger Michell's New Film 'My Cousin Rachel'

by
January 25, 2017
Source: YouTube

My Cousin Rachel Trailer

"How easy it must be for a woman like your cousin Rachel to twist you around her little finger…" Fox Searchlight has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming romantic drama My Cousin Rachel, adapted from Daphne Du Maurier's novel of the same name. My Cousin Rachel stars Rachel Weisz as the cousin of a young Englishman, who falls for her as he attempts to seek revenge on her for supposedly murdering his guardian. Sam Claflin co-stars, along with Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, Andrew Knott, and Poppy Lee Friar. This is a very powerful trailer with a very mood song in it that is designed to provoke emotions and pull viewers in. I'm curious, but not really sure what to expect, it seems a bit too romantic for my tastes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Roger Michell's My Cousin Rachel, direct from YouTube:

My Cousin Rachel Poster

A dark romance, My Cousin Rachel tells the story of a young Englishman (Sam Claflin) who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin (Rachel Weisz), believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms. My Cousin Rachel is directed by South African filmmaker Roger Michell, of the films Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, The Mother, Enduring Love, Venus, Morning Glory and Hyde Park on Hudson previously. The screenplay is also by Roger Michell, adapted from Daphne Du Maurier's novel of the same name. Fox Searchlight will release Michell's My Cousin Rachel in select theaters starting July 14th later this summer. Your thoughts?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Looks well acted, but probably not my cuppa tea either.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS