Rebecca Hall & Dan Stevens in Official Trailer for Drama 'Permission'

"Aren't you curious? You must be…" Good Deed Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for the indie romantic drama Permission, from director Brian Crano. The film stars Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens as a couple on the brink of getting engaged. But just before this happens, they both realize they should sleep with other people before, and attempt to get the permission necessary to do this. Obviously this is a movie for adults, and a perfectly quirky Valentine's Day movie, if that's your thing. Also starring Gina Gershon, Francois Arnaud, David Joseph Craig, Morgan Spector, and Jason Sudeikis. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, but hasn't had much buzz since then. Check it out below if you're interested.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Crano's Permission, direct from YouTube:

Anna (Rebecca Hall) and Will (Dan Stevens), were each other’s first every-things: first kiss, first love, first and only relationship. Now, 10 years in, at Anna’s 30th birthday party, as Will is about to propose, the couple’s best friend makes a drunken toast, suggesting they should sleep around before their inevitable marriage. The joke lands like a lead balloon, but the thought lingers until Anna proposes that they try opening their relationship – as a sexual experiment. Together, they venture out of the purely monogamous boundaries of their relationship and, along the way, evolve. Permission is both written and directed by American filmmaker Brian Crano, of the film A Bag of Hammers previously, as well as TV work and short films. Good Deed will release Permission in select theaters + on VOD starting February 9th, 2018. Curious?