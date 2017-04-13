Red Band Teaser Trailer for Action Comedy 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

"I hope they kill him, I really do." Lionsgate has debuted the first red band teaser trailer for director Patrick Hughes' new action film, titled The Hitman's Bodyguard. This action comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as the world's top bodyguard who is hired to protect a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. Samuel L. Jackson plays the notorious hit man, and they must get over their differences in order to make it to the trial on time. Also starring Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim de Almeida, and Sam Hazeldine. I'm glad they are introducing this with a red band trailer, as it makes a difference with this footage. All the dialogue is hilarious, and I'm looking forward to seeing more. Have fun.

Here's the first red band teaser trailer for Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Bodyguard, from YouTube:

The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for an outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. The Hitman's Bodyguard is directed by Australian filmmaker Patrick Hughes, of the films Red Hill and The Expendables 3, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Tom O'Connor (Fire with Fire). Lionsgate opens The Hitman's Bodyguard in theaters starting August 18th this summer. Thoughts?