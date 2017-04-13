Red Band Teaser Trailer for Action Comedy 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

MOVIE TRAILERS

April 13, 2017
"I hope they kill him, I really do." Lionsgate has debuted the first red band teaser trailer for director Patrick Hughes' new action film, titled The Hitman's Bodyguard. This action comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as the world's top bodyguard who is hired to protect a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. Samuel L. Jackson plays the notorious hit man, and they must get over their differences in order to make it to the trial on time. Also starring Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim de Almeida, and Sam Hazeldine. I'm glad they are introducing this with a red band trailer, as it makes a difference with this footage. All the dialogue is hilarious, and I'm looking forward to seeing more. Have fun.

The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for an outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. The Hitman's Bodyguard is directed by Australian filmmaker Patrick Hughes, of the films Red Hill and The Expendables 3, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Tom O'Connor (Fire with Fire). Lionsgate opens The Hitman's Bodyguard in theaters starting August 18th this summer. Thoughts?

  • kitano0
    We need this movie like a hole in the head...where's Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan? Gibson and Glover? Starsky and Hutch...ad nauseum. The use of that song was funny, though. Oh, and SJjr has ruined MF for sure....
    • BigJohnson
      put a hole in your head
      • kitano0
        awww, that's not nice...
      • RAW_D
        How about you put your head...in a hole....and then....swallow?
  • shiboleth
    One of those films you don't think about after midnight, you are just watching it since there's nothing better ...
    • BigJohnson
      This actually looks awesome.
      • shiboleth
        It will be at some sleepy point. I have no doubts in that ...
  • Justin R
    I feel like this film is taking most of Sam Jackson's old characters and putting them into one movie. Seems like it'll be a good laugh, but not at the theaters, I'll wait till Redbox or something.
  • notawesome
    Dudes. Sometimes, movies are merely out to entertain without tickling the frontal lobe at all. See: The Last Boy Scout. Horrible film. Great great moments, a fun ride. Then done. Think this is going to be good as well.
  • RAW_D
    I felt like this was a commercial for an April Fool's Day movie. I kept waiting for the Geico Gecko to walk out or something. However, hearing Samuel Jackson and Ryan Reynolds curse is like hearing Patrick Stewart read Shakespeare and it is amusing. Not amusing enough to see this in theaters though...it's a rental.
  • Trey
    looking forward to this.

