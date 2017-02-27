Release the Beasts - One Final Trailer for 'Kong: Skull Island' Debuts

"We gotta get out of this place…" Whoa! Oh hell yes! Warner Bros has released one final trailer for Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Kong: Skull Island, which hits theaters everywhere in just a few more weeks. This looks totally awesome, and I can't wait to dive into it and meet the big guy. Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson star with a cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Wigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero. The other trailers have shown quite a bit of promise, but with polished VFX this final trailer is all out epic. Vogt-Roberts also commented that he wanted them to make this final trailer in the model of The Handmaiden trailer, and it's fantastic. I'm still floored by some of the amazing shots in this. Watch below.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ poster) for Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Kong: Skull Island, via WB's YouTube:

Fun fact: WB nailed this piece after I became obsessed with the trailer for THE HANDMAIDEN / wanted a trailer that was heavily rhythmic. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) February 27, 2017

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Kong: Skull Island here, and the second full-length trailer here.

A trip back to the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes, the new film will reportedly follow a team of explorers (led by a character played by Tom Hiddleston), who venture deep inside the treacherous, primordial island to find the leader's brother along with a mythical serum, confronting extraordinary creatures along the way. Kong: Skull Island is directed by American filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts, of the films The Kings of Summer and Nick Offerman: American Ham previously, as well as plenty of TV work before those. The screenplay has credits for Max Borenstein, Derek Connolly, John Gatins and Dan Gilroy. Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros will release Kong: Skull Island in theaters everywhere starting March 10th, 2017 coming up soon. Are you ready for an adventure on Skull Island?