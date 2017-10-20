Remembering 'The Dana Carvey Show' in 'Too Funny to Fail' Doc Trailer

"We had hired badass nerd pirates to blow up the system." Hulu has debuted a trailer for a documentary titled Too Funny to Fail, looking back at the short-lived comedy show "The Dana Carvey Show". Does anyone remember this show? Dana Carvey's "The Dana Carvey Show" launched in spring of 1996 and only lasted 7 episodes before it was cancelled. This doc examines how it all happened, how it came together, and how it all went wrong. It features Carvey and former Carvey Show cast members/writers Stephen Colbert, Robert Smigel, Steve Carell, Louis C.K., Charlie Kaufman, Jon Glaser, and more in a look back at why the ABC sketch show would "crash and burn so spectacularly." The show had such an amazing set of writers and comedians, it's fascinating to examine its failure. Hulu also has all the episodes available for you to watch.

Here's the official trailer for Josh Greenbaum's documentary Too Funny to Fail, from Hulu's YouTube:

It had all the makings of a huge television success: a white-hot comic at the helm, a coveted primetime slot, and a pantheon of future comedy legends in the cast and crew. So why did The Dana Carvey Show -- with a writers room and cast including then unknowns Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Louis C.K., Robert Smigel, Charlie Kaufman, and more -- crash and burn so spectacularly? Hulu's Too Funny to Fail tells the hilarious true story of a crew of genius misfits who set out to make comedy history… and succeeded in a way they never intended. Too Funny to Fail is directed by filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, of the docs The Short Game and Becoming Bond previously, as well as many short films plus episodes of "Behind the Mask" and "New Girl". This doc will be available exclusively on Hulu starting this weekend, October 21st. Hulu also has all episodes of "The Dana Carvey Show" available to watch after you finish this doc. Who's down?