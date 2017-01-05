MOVIE TRAILERS

Riley Keough & Jena Malone Are Good Friends in Trailer for 'Lovesong'

by
January 5, 2017
Source: Apple

Lovesong

"It's okay to feel a little crazy… But it's not fair to you to have to do it all by yourself." Strand Releasing has debuted a trailer for the film Lovesong, an indie drama that premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival last year. Lovesong is the latest film from Korean-American director So-yong Kim, starring Riley Keough and Jena Malone as two close friends who end up getting even closer when they go on a roadtrip together just before one of them is getting married. The cast includes Brooklyn Decker, fellow filmmaker Cary Fukunaga, Juliet Fitzpatrick, Neal Huff, Ryan Eggold, Marshall Chapman & Amy Seimetz. This trailer has a nice feel to it, and this seems like it might be worth catching for these two lead performances.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for So-yong Kim's Lovesong, in high def from Apple:

Lovesong Poster

Neglected by her husband, Sarah (Keough) embarks on an impromptu road trip with her young daughter and her best friend, Mindy (Malone). Along the way, the dynamic between the two friends intensifies before circumstances force them apart. Years later, Sarah attempts to rebuild their intimate connection in the days before Mindy’s wedding. Lovesong is directed by Korean-American filmmaker So-yong Kim, of the films For Ellen, Treeless Mountain, In Between Days previously, as well as a few shorts and TV work. The screenplay is by So-yong Kim and Bradley Rust Gray. The film is premiering at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival a year ago. Strand will be releasing Lovesong in select theaters starting February 17th this winter.

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Seems selfish to just leave your kid like that, but I know it is common nowadays.
  • Finally! A movie about two girls who are not kissing each other.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS