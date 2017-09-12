Robert Englund in Official Trailer for Horror Thriller Film 'Nightworld'

"What do you keep back there, King Kong?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled a trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled Nightworld, from Chilean director Patricio Valladares. The story follows a former LAPD officer who gets a night security job at an old apartment building in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia. But he soon discovers the building has a "malevolent force nestled deep in the bowels" that wants to break free and enter our world. Jason London stars (and he looks a lot like Greg Kinnear), along with horror icon Robert Englund, plus Gianni Capaldi, Lorina Kamburova, Diana Lyubenova, and Atanas Srebrev. This really doesn't look that great, but maybe that's just me. The big door is the coolest part about it. See below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Patricio Valladares' Nightworld, direct from YouTube:

When former LAPD officer Brett Anderson (Jason London) takes a job as head of security at an old apartment building in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, he soon begins to experience a series of bizarre and terrifying events. Once he begins to delve deeper into the building's sinister history and investigate its shadowy owners and past employees, Brett soon uncovers a malevolent force nestled deep in the bowels of the building that will do anything to be set free into our world. Nightworld is directed by Chilean filmmaker Patricio Valladares, of Toro Loco, Hidden in the Woods, and Vlad's Legacy previously. The screenplay is co-written by Barry Keating and Milan Konjevic, based on the story by Loris Curci. Gravitas Ventures will release Nightworld in select theaters + on VOD starting October 20th this fall. Interested?