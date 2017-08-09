MOVIE TRAILERS

Robert Redford & Jane Fonda in Teaser Trailer for 'Our Souls at Night'

by
August 9, 2017
Our Souls at Night Trailer

Hello again, you two. Netflix has released the first official trailer for Ritesh Batra's new film Our Souls at Night, a new romantic drama starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, who have appeared together four times in films, starting with Barefoot in the Park over fifty years ago. The story is about two people who are neighbors in a small town in Colorado, but had little contact. They finally connect and romance sparks, as they try to make the most of the rest of the time they have. In addition to Redford and Fonda, the film stars Bruce Dern, Matthias Schoenaerts, Judy Greer and Iain Armitage. This teaser trailer doesn't show much at all, but it is a nice teaser and is just enough for me to be interested. I'll be catching this at the Venice Film Festival where it will premiere soon, and I'm looking forward to some sweet, sweet romance.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Ritesh Batra's Our Souls at Night, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Our Souls at Night Trailer

Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbors for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have. Our Souls at Night is directed by Indian filmmaker Ritesh Batra, of The Lunchbox and this year's The Sense of an Ending previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, based on the best-selling novel by Kent Haruf. This will premiere at the Venice Film Festival this fall. Netflix will then release Our Souls at Night in select theaters + streaming starting September 29th.

  • DAVIDPD
    Redford looks like he stopped aging at 60. Smart move waiting to dye your hair after a little grey.
  • Bo
    Hard for me to suspend disbelief and having to believe that Fonda's character, being from a small Colorado town and all, could afford all the cosmetic surgery it's obvious Fonda has had. It's just such pretense they are tossing out to the audience and I'm not able to buy it. Loved her early work. Klute was a terrific movie as was her performance. Hell, I liked her in Cat Ballou, as well as the movie and Lee Marvin's performance. Now she's just another aging Hollywood actress who's had so much plastic surgery she just comes across as inauthentic. Which she is, of course. Always have liked Redford for what he is and his different movies both as an actor and a director. I'll have to pass on this one.
  • Cute teaser trailer, but not a fan of Fonda. Robert Redford is a legend though.

