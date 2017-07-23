Rock Out with the Full Comic-Con Trailer for Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'

"So much has happened since I last saw you! I lost my hammer…" Indeed, so much has happened! Let's find out! Disney + Marvel have revealed the new full-length trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, the next sequel in the Thor series, at Comic-Con today during their Hall H presentation. It looks like hiring Taika Waititi to direct this is one of the best decisions Marvel has ever made, as this looks seriously badass and entertaining in 100 different ways. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with a seriously kick ass cast: Cate Blanchett as Hela, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge, plus all of the others from Asgard before including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Jaimie Alexander. I'm insanely excited for this, it looks so frickin' good, even all the sci-fi stuff looks like it works perfectly. I'm so there opening night. Between this and Black Panther, Marvel is lookin' really good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! Thor: Ragnarok is directed by beloved New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson, from a story by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom; based on the Marvel comic books. Disney + Marvel Studios will release Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok in theaters everywhere starting November 3rd this fall. What do you think? Excited to see how this ends up?