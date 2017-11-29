Rooney Mara is Mary Magdalene in First Trailer for 'Mary Magdalene'

"I'll be with you until the end…" The Weinstein Company (yeah, they still exist for now) has unveiled the first official trailer for Mary Magdalene, the "re-imagined" retelling of the story of prominent biblical figure Mary Magdalene, who became a close friend of Jesus before he was crucified. Rooney Mara plays Mary, and Joaquin Phoenix plays Jesus, with a cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor as Peter, Tahar Rahim as Judas Iscariot, Ryan Corr as Joseph, as well as Ariane Labed. From the footage, you can see this is a very stylish new take on the classic story, and instead of focusing on Jesus carrying the cross, now we get to see what it's like from Mary's perspective. The synopsis for the film explains: "Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement." Ha, right, sure, what a great way to modernize this story. See below.

Here's the first official trailer for Garth Davis' Mary Magdalene, direct from YouTube:

Mary Magdalene is an authentic and humanistic portrait of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history. The biblical biopic tells the story of Mary (Rooney Mara), a young woman in search of a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix). She soon finds a place for herself within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead to Jerusalem. Mary Magdalene is directed by Australian filmmaker Garth Davis, of the film Lion previously and episodes of "Top of the Lake". The screenplay is written by Philippa Goslett and Helen Edmundson. The Weinstein Company will open Mary Magdalene in theaters starting March 30th, 2018 next spring. Your thoughts?