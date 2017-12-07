Rosamund Pike & Daniel Brühl in Trailer for Thriller '7 Days In Entebbe'

"We stop at nothing until all the hostages are safe." Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for a thriller titled 7 Days In Entebbe (in the UK it's actually titled simply Entebbe), based on the true story of a hijacking of an Air France flight in 1976. The plane was taken over by hijackers when en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, then forced to land in Entebbe, Uganda in an effort to free of dozens of Palestinians jailed in Israel. The film also shows the "most daring rescue mission ever attempted." The cast includes Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl, Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer, Lior Ashkenazi, and Denis Ménochet. This is a very impressive trailer, the footage looks great, the 70's music is perfect. And holy crap, is Rosamund Pike playing one of the hijackers?! Crazy cool. I'm actually really looking forward to seeing this now. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for José Padilha's 7 Days In Entebbe, direct from Focus' YouTube:

A gripping thriller inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris. Four hijackers take over the plan, take the passengers hostage, and force it to land in Entebbe, Uganda in 1976 in an effort to free of dozens of Palestinians jailed in Israel. The film depicts the most daring rescue mission ever attempted. 7 Days in Entebbe is directed by Brazilian filmmaker José Padilha, of the films Bus 174, Elite Squad, Secrets of the Tribe, Elite Squad: The Enemy Within, and 2014's RoboCop reboot previously. The screenplay is written by Gregory Burke (of '71 previously). Focus Features will open 7 Days In Entebbe in select theaters starting on March 16th, 2018 next year. First impression?