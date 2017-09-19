Rose McGowan & Christopher Lloyd in Trailer for Thriller 'The Sound'

"Have you ever seen anything down here?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted a trailer for a supernatural thriller titled The Sound, the feature directorial debut of actress-filmmaker Jenna Mattison. The film stars Rose McGowan as Kelly, a supernatural skeptic who debunks paranormal activity and posts about it on her blog. She takes on a case in an abandoned subway, where she goes to debunk the claims. "As Kelly ascends into the depths of the metro’s darkness she is confronted by an unforeseen evil. In the vastness, she must face her own haunted memories to find the truth and surface back into the light." Co-starring Christopher Lloyd (yeah, seriously!), Michael Eklund, Richard Gunn, and Stephen McHattie. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer for Jenna Mattison's The Sound, originally from ComingSoon:

A supernatural skeptic (Rose McGowan) sets off to debunk paranormal sightings using low frequency sound-waves in an abandoned subway station and is met with unforeseen evil and eerie memories. The Sound is both written and directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Jenna Mattison, making her feature directorial debut with this film. This is produced by Geoff Hart, Jenna Mattison, Allan Ungar, Bill Viola Jr., and Michele Weisler. This has not premiered at any film festivals yet. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Mattison's The Sound in select theaters starting September 29th. Who's interested in seeing this?