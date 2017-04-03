WORTH WATCHING

Run, Pray, Hide: Three New TV Spots for Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Covenant'

by
April 3, 2017
Source: YouTube

Alien: Covenant TV Spots

"All of this, to start our new life." Yes! Only one month to go. 20th Century Fox has released three new TV spots for Ridley Scott's return to the Alien universe (following Prometheus), with Alien: Covenant. These spots are titled "Run", "Pray", and "Hide", which is the perfect way to tease this movie - the same taglines they've used on the teaser posters as well. The huge ensemble cast of this sci-fi thriller includes: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Uli Latukefu, Benjamin Rigby, and Amy Seimetz. These are short, but sweet TV spots, with just the right amount of footage and scares and thrills. The marketing for this movie has been pitch perfect so far, I just hope the movie lives up to the hype.

Here's the new "Run" TV spot from Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, found on Fox's YouTube:

Here's the new "Pray" TV spot from Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, found on Fox's YouTube:

Here's the new "Hide" TV spot from Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, found on Fox's YouTube:

Alien: Covenant

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Alien: Covenant here, as well as second official trailer here.

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting May 19th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready for this?

Find more posts in SciFi, To Watch, TV Spots

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • BigJohnson
    Looks awesome
  • I'm ready. Sir Ridley + Sci-Fi = a must watch for me.
    • Bo
      Yea, I understand...even though I can't really say I thought his Prometheus was up to par. I liked a lot of hit, but hated the rolling donut space ship killing Theron at the end. All she had to do was step aside instead of continuing to run in its path. I couldn't and still can't believe that Scott actually shot it like that. Oh well...
  • Бабак
    Great! Thank you Sir Scott.
  • eurogibbon
    The more I see, the worse it gets. I'll still be handing my money over though. Sigh. At least the hype and marketing is fun to obsess over.
  • DAVIDPD
    ALIEN version still probably EAT PRAY LIVE...
  • DAVIDPD
    Mosdef would have preferred if they held off showing the Alien until the actual movie was released, but this still looks great.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS