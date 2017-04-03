Run, Pray, Hide: Three New TV Spots for Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Covenant'

"All of this, to start our new life." Yes! Only one month to go. 20th Century Fox has released three new TV spots for Ridley Scott's return to the Alien universe (following Prometheus), with Alien: Covenant. These spots are titled "Run", "Pray", and "Hide", which is the perfect way to tease this movie - the same taglines they've used on the teaser posters as well. The huge ensemble cast of this sci-fi thriller includes: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Uli Latukefu, Benjamin Rigby, and Amy Seimetz. These are short, but sweet TV spots, with just the right amount of footage and scares and thrills. The marketing for this movie has been pitch perfect so far, I just hope the movie lives up to the hype.

Here's the new "Run" TV spot from Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, found on Fox's YouTube:

Here's the new "Pray" TV spot from Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, found on Fox's YouTube:

Here's the new "Hide" TV spot from Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, found on Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Alien: Covenant here, as well as second official trailer here.

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting May 19th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready for this?