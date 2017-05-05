MOVIE TRAILERS

Sam Worthington Stars as a Hitman in Trailer for 'The Hunter's Prayer'

by
May 5, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Hunter's Prayer Trailer

"There are people out there… they're hunting you." An official trailer has arrived for an action thriller film titled The Hunter's Prayer, or just Hunter's Prayer for short, about a skilled assassin who becomes a protector instead. The film stars Sam Worthington as an assassin who has always lived a life of his own, without any attachments. When he's hired to kill a young woman, at the last minute he chooses to watch over her instead, and then joins with her to get revenge on the people responsible for brutally murdering her family. The cast includes Odeya Rush, Martin Compston, Amy Landecker, Veronica Echegui, and Allen Leech. Not surprisingly, this looks blatantly mediocre, with plenty of assassin action but nothing we haven't seen many times before. I'm sure this will be forgotten quickly, but maybe a few of you will catch it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Mostow's The Hunter's Prayer, from YouTube:

The Hunter's Prayer Movie

This high octane thriller focuses on Lucas, (Sam Worthington), a solitary assassin, hired to kill a young woman, Ella, (Odeya Rush). When he can't bring himself to pull the trigger the plan falls apart, setting in motion a twisted game of cat and mouse. Now both are marked for death and forced to form an uneasy alliance. Relentlessly pursued across Europe, their only hope for survival is to expose those responsible for brutally murdering her family and bring them to justice. The Hunter's Prayer is directed by filmmaker Jonathan Mostow, director of the films Beverly Hills Bodysnatchers, U-571, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and Surrogates previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Leyden; based on Kevin Wignall's book of the same name. Saban Films opens The Hunter's Prayer in select US theaters starting on June 9th.

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Hmm.....
  • Very Jason Bourny. I like it.
  • Justin R
    I want to see a movie like this, but where the assassin doesn't get emotionally attached to the person they were hired to kill and actually completes the mission. Yeah the movie will either last 20 minutes or have no real action, but at least it won't be a repeat story line.
    • Don't underestimate the power of the Girl.
  • Payne by name
    I probably wouldn't track down at the cinema but I like Sam Worthington and have a lot of time for the director - U571, Breakdown and T3 are all very entertaining films. One to look out for on the DVD Netflix circuit at some point.
  • shiboleth
    Huh, that was tense. I was afraid someone's gonna shoot me. Anyway, that will be mindless fun ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS