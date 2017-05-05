Sam Worthington Stars as a Hitman in Trailer for 'The Hunter's Prayer'

"There are people out there… they're hunting you." An official trailer has arrived for an action thriller film titled The Hunter's Prayer, or just Hunter's Prayer for short, about a skilled assassin who becomes a protector instead. The film stars Sam Worthington as an assassin who has always lived a life of his own, without any attachments. When he's hired to kill a young woman, at the last minute he chooses to watch over her instead, and then joins with her to get revenge on the people responsible for brutally murdering her family. The cast includes Odeya Rush, Martin Compston, Amy Landecker, Veronica Echegui, and Allen Leech. Not surprisingly, this looks blatantly mediocre, with plenty of assassin action but nothing we haven't seen many times before. I'm sure this will be forgotten quickly, but maybe a few of you will catch it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Mostow's The Hunter's Prayer, from YouTube:

This high octane thriller focuses on Lucas, (Sam Worthington), a solitary assassin, hired to kill a young woman, Ella, (Odeya Rush). When he can't bring himself to pull the trigger the plan falls apart, setting in motion a twisted game of cat and mouse. Now both are marked for death and forced to form an uneasy alliance. Relentlessly pursued across Europe, their only hope for survival is to expose those responsible for brutally murdering her family and bring them to justice. The Hunter's Prayer is directed by filmmaker Jonathan Mostow, director of the films Beverly Hills Bodysnatchers, U-571, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and Surrogates previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Leyden; based on Kevin Wignall's book of the same name. Saban Films opens The Hunter's Prayer in select US theaters starting on June 9th.