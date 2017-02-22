Samantha Isler in Full Trailer for Supernatural Thriller 'Dig Two Graves'

"How far would you go to bring someone back?" Area 23a has debuted a trailer for an indie horror titled Dig Two Graves, from director Hunter Adams, which has been waiting for distribution for years. This film premiered at the New Orleans Film Festival way back in 2014, but is just now getting released in theaters March 2017. Dig Two Graves is a supernatural thriller about a young girl's obsession with her brother's death which leads her on a nightmarish journey where she is faced with a deadly proposition to bring him back. Samantha Isler stars as the lead, with Ted Levine, Danny Goldring, Troy Ruptash, Rachael Drummond, Dean Evans and Bradley Grant Smith. This looks fairly creepy, and probably forgettable.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hunter Adams' Dig Two Graves, direct from YouTube:

A supernatural thriller about the generational violence that plagues a small, backwoods town, set in the 1970s, Dig Two Graves asks "how far would you go to save those you love?" After 13-year-old Jacqueline Mather (Samantha Isler) loses her brother in a mysterious drowning accident she is soon visited by 3 moonshiners who offer to bring her brother back to life but at a grim cost. As the dark history of her grandfather, Sheriff Waterhouse (Ted Levine) is unearthed the true intentions of the moonshiners come to light. Dig Two Graves is directed by American filmmaker Hunter Adams, raised in the north woods of Wisconsin, making his feature film debut with this. The screenplay is credited to Hunter Adams and Jeremy Phillips. This first premiered at the New Orleans Film Festival back in 2014. Area 23a will release Dig Two Graves in select theaters + on VOD starting March 24th this spring. Visit the official website. Thoughts?