Scarlett Johansson in Red Band Trailer for Wild Comedy 'Rough Night'

"This could still be the best weekend of our lives!" Sony has released the first official red band trailer for Rough Night, a wild all-women comedy formerly known as Rock That Body, which is also the feature directorial debut of "Broad City" director Lucia Aniello. The film star five women who get together for a wild bachelorette party - Scarlett Johansson (as the bride) along with Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Kate McKinnon. This is pretty much a mix between The Hangover and Bachelorette, where a bachelorette party leads to a male stripper ending up dead and they have to figure out how to clean up the mess they made. Four of the women in the cast make sense, they're great comic actors, but I'm surprised Scarlett Johansson is in this. Nice way to mix up her action & indie roles with something fun. Take a look.

Here's the first red band trailer for Lucia Aniello's Rough Night, direct from YouTube:

Five friends from college, Jess, Pippa, Alice, Frankie and Blair, reunite when they rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette weekend that goes completely off the rails when a male stripper turns up dead. Rough Night, formerly known as Rock That Body, is directed by American filmmaker Lucia Aniello (an alumna of the Upright Citizens Brigade), making her feature directorial debut after directing for "Broad City" and "Time Traveling Bong". The screenplay is written by Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. Columbia Pictures will release Rough Night in theaters everywhere starting June 16th this summer. Who's into this?